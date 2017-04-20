EP extends cooperation with Verkhovna Rada until 2019 – memo

The European Parliament has extended until 2019 cooperation with the Verkhovna Rada in the framework of the memorandum of understanding and cooperation, head of the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs Elmar Brok has said.

"The European parliament supported the continuation of cooperation with the Ukrainian parliament for the entire term of the European Parliament until 2019. And I want to give you this memorandum," Brok said at a joint briefing with Verkhovna Rada Speaker Andriy Parubiy and coordinator of the program of the European Parliament on Internal Reform and Capacity-Building for the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Pat Cox, in Kyiv on Thursday.

He noted that the discussion at the meeting in the 'Jean Monnet Dialogue' format showed how difficult it is to change the established, traditional relations in the parliament between the majority and the opposition, as well as to change the relations between the parliament and the government.

"It is important to remember that the opposition is the government of tomorrow. But those, who hold office today, will probably be in opposition tomorrow. So, both parts of parliament are interested in its reform," Brok said.

In turn, Parubiy reminded that in March he sent a letter to the President of the European Parliament with a request to extend the Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation between the Verkhovna Rada and the European Parliament.