Facts

14:56 20.04.2017

EP extends cooperation with Verkhovna Rada until 2019 – memo

The European Parliament has extended until 2019 cooperation with the Verkhovna Rada in the framework of the memorandum of understanding and cooperation, head of the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs Elmar Brok has said.

"The European parliament supported the continuation of cooperation with the Ukrainian parliament for the entire term of the European Parliament until 2019. And I want to give you this memorandum," Brok said at a joint briefing with Verkhovna Rada Speaker Andriy Parubiy and coordinator of the program of the European Parliament on Internal Reform and Capacity-Building for the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Pat Cox, in Kyiv on Thursday.

He noted that the discussion at the meeting in the 'Jean Monnet Dialogue' format showed how difficult it is to change the established, traditional relations in the parliament between the majority and the opposition, as well as to change the relations between the parliament and the government.

"It is important to remember that the opposition is the government of tomorrow. But those, who hold office today, will probably be in opposition tomorrow. So, both parts of parliament are interested in its reform," Brok said.

In turn, Parubiy reminded that in March he sent a letter to the President of the European Parliament with a request to extend the Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation between the Verkhovna Rada and the European Parliament.

IMPORTANT

There is ongoing hot war, not frozen conflict in Donbas – Poroshenko

Ukraine's CEC asks Rada committees to clarify possibility of holding local elections in Donbas

Russia continues to fly to arms increasing army personnel - Turchynov

Hague Court rules Russia should observe Crimean Tatars' rights, lift ban on their Mejlis

Hague court expects Russia, Ukraine will abide by Minsk agreements

LATEST

Russia's failure to implement UN court interim decision to be submitted to UN General Assembly – Justice minister

U.S. will never recognize Crimea's annexation – Poroshenko

Paris to continue working in 'Normandy format' following presidential election in France – French Ambassador to Ukraine

New law on national security to determine Ukraine's Armed Forces general policy – Turchynov

Moscow must comply with UN court orders - French Ambassador to Ukraine

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/catalog814.html
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING