Russia's failure to implement UN court interim decision to be submitted to UN General Assembly – Justice minister

If the Russian Federation does not comply with the interim decision of the International Court of Justice (the Hague) for compliance with the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, this precedent can be submitted to the UN General Assembly for consideration, Justice Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Petrenko has said.

"If interim decisions are not implemented, then, just as in case of non-fulfillment of the main decision, the mechanisms are determined by the UN Charter. That is, it will possible to submit this issue to the General Assembly [UN]," Petrenko said in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.