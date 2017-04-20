Facts

14:14 20.04.2017

U.S. will never recognize Crimea's annexation – Poroshenko

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, in an interview with Sky News, said he is convinced that the United States would never recognize the illegal annexation of Crimea, the press service of the Ukrainian president said.

"I have never had a doubt that no American President, including Donald Trump, will ever recognize the illegal annexation of Crimea," Poroshenko said.

He recalled the Budapest Memorandum under which the U.S., UK, France and Russia guaranteed territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

The president said that over the long time, both American parties - democrats and republicans - have supported Ukraine. "I have no doubt that the status of global leader of the U.S. cannot be maintained without a clear position as regards Ukraine," the president said.

He reminded that he had several phone conversations with President Donald Trump, a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence, efficient talks with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

"We have a clear position: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine. This was my message at the Munich conference and we received support from our partners," Poroshenko said.

Interfax-Ukraine
Loading...
UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

