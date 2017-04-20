Kyiv urges intl society to react to each fact of violation of decision of Intl Court of Justice by Russia

Ukraine expects that the Russian Federation executes the decision of the United Nations' International Court of Justice (The Hague) under the lawsuit filed by Ukraine against Russia in the shortest terms. The country urges international society to monitor the execution of the decision and react to each fact of violation of the decision by Russia.

"We expect that the Russian Federation would at once and in full execute the court decision, cease violation of international law towards Ukraine. We call on entire international society to thoroughly monitor the execution of this Court decision by Russia and punish Russia for each fact of violation of the decision," Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine and Head of the Ukrainian delegation in the United Nations' International Court of Justice Olena Zerkal wrote on her Facebook page after the court hearing.

Commenting on the decision, Zerkal said that the court recognized Ukraine's logics in approaches of applying the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and "Ukraine understands what evidence the country will present for the final decision."

She said that today's court decision still means that Russia is entitled to observe the liabilities taken under the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

"We continue thoroughly preparing for the hearings where the final decision will be made to prove deliberate and impudent violation of international law by the Russian Federation," she said.