PGO sends documents to Spain for extradition of Onyschenko's mother

Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has sent Spanish law-enforcement authorities documents necessary to begin the extradition process to Ukraine for the mother of Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine deputy Oleksandr Onyschenko's mother, Inessa Kadyrova, according to the PGO's deputy head Yevhen Yenin, the Kyiv-based Espresso TV Channel has reported.

"We have already sent a request," Yenin told the Espresso, adding the documents were sent on Wednesday.

As earlier reported, the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) on April 12 sent all necessary documents to the PGO for the extradition of Kadyrova from Spain, whom investigators suspect was involved in the so-called 'gas scheme,' which resulted in the loss of some UAH 3 billion in state revenues.

NABU said Spanish authorities would decide whether to place Kadyrova under extradition arrest or other pretrial confinement pending resolution of her case.

Kadyrova was put on the international wanted list, suspected of violating Part 1 of Article 255, Part 4 of Article 28, Part 5 of Article 191 and Part 2 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (creating a criminal group, large-scale embezzlement and forgery). She was detained in Spain on March 30 with the help of Interpol and Europol.

Kadyrova's son Oleksandr is suspected of embezzling funds from the extraction and sale of natural gas with state-owned PJSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia, which resulted in UAH 3 billion losses to the state. He is also suspected of treason.