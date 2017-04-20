Facts

11:15 20.04.2017

PGO sends documents to Spain for extradition of Onyschenko's mother

Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has sent Spanish law-enforcement authorities documents necessary to begin the extradition process to Ukraine for the mother of Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine deputy Oleksandr Onyschenko's mother, Inessa Kadyrova, according to the PGO's deputy head Yevhen Yenin, the Kyiv-based Espresso TV Channel has reported.

"We have already sent a request," Yenin told the Espresso, adding the documents were sent on Wednesday.

As earlier reported, the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) on April 12 sent all necessary documents to the PGO for the extradition of Kadyrova from Spain, whom investigators suspect was involved in the so-called 'gas scheme,' which resulted in the loss of some UAH 3 billion in state revenues.

NABU said Spanish authorities would decide whether to place Kadyrova under extradition arrest or other pretrial confinement pending resolution of her case.

Kadyrova was put on the international wanted list, suspected of violating Part 1 of Article 255, Part 4 of Article 28, Part 5 of Article 191 and Part 2 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (creating a criminal group, large-scale embezzlement and forgery). She was detained in Spain on March 30 with the help of Interpol and Europol.

Kadyrova's son Oleksandr is suspected of embezzling funds from the extraction and sale of natural gas with state-owned PJSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia, which resulted in UAH 3 billion losses to the state. He is also suspected of treason.

IMPORTANT

Hague Court rules Russia should observe Crimean Tatars' rights, lift ban on their Mejlis

Hague court expects Russia, Ukraine will abide by Minsk agreements

UN court agrees to measures to protect rights of Crimean Tatars and Ukrainians in Crimea, but not in format requested by Ukraine

We want justice for Ukrainians held by Russia - U.S. embassy

UN Intl Court dismisses Ukraine's request for provisional measures against Russia under Terrorist Financing Convention

LATEST

ICRC transport column delivers 333 tonnes of humanitarian aid into ORDO

Two Ukrainian servicemen injured in ATO zone on Tuesday

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry says no additional documents required after introduction of visa-free travel with EU

Poroshenko discusses cooperation with NATO, reforms in Ukraine with British MPs

Ukrainian army takes 8th place in Europe for military training – Poroshenko

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
цены на услуги на price.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING