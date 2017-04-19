Hague Court rules Russia should observe Crimean Tatars' rights, lift ban on their Mejlis

The United Nations' International Court of Justice has ruled in Ukraine's lawsuit against Russia that Russia should ensure observance of the rights of the Crimean Tatars in Crimea, allow the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people to operate and ensure availability of the Ukrainian-language education.

The court believes that Russia in Crimea should refrain from imposing limitations on Crimean Tatars and their community, preserve their institutions, including the Mejlis, and ensure availability of Ukrainian-language education, presiding judge Ronny Abraham said at the court hearing in The Hague on Wednesday.