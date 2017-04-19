Hague court expects Russia, Ukraine will abide by Minsk agreements

The Hague-based International Court of Justice expects that Russia and Ukraine will abide by the Minsk peace agreements on Donbas.

"The Court reminds the Parties that the Security Council, in its resolution 2202 (2015), endorsed the 'Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements,' adopted and signed in Minsk on February 12, 2015 [by representatives of the OSCE, Ukraine, Russia and the self-proclaimed Donbas republics, and which was approved by the presidents of Ukraine, France, and Russia, and the German Chancellor]," the court said in a ruling.

"The Court expects the Parties, through individual and joint efforts, to work for the full implementation of this 'Package of Measures' in order to achieve a peaceful settlement of the conflict in the eastern regions of Ukraine," it said.