UN court agrees to measures to protect rights of Crimean Tatars and Ukrainians in Crimea, but not in format requested by Ukraine

The United Nations International Court of Justice (The Hague) has ruled to introduce measures to protect and secure the rights of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars on the territory of Crimea temporarily occupied by Russia pursuant to the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, but these measures will not be similar to those that were requested by Ukraine.

"As regards the testimonies given to the court, some of them fall under the definition of discrimination, for example, in the part of getting education in the Ukrainian language for ethnic Ukrainians. At the moment, the court concluded that Crimean Tatars and ethnic Ukrainians in Crimea remain vulnerable. In this context the court takes into account the report on the situation with human rights in Ukraine," President of the International Court of Justice Judge Ronny Abraham said on Wednesday.

However, having considered the provisional measures requested by Ukraine, and the conditions of this case, the court decided that the measures which will be applied should not be identical to those requested by Ukraine.