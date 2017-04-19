Facts

17:40 19.04.2017

We want justice for Ukrainians held by Russia - U.S. embassy

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine has said it wants justice for Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars illegally detained and convicted in Russia, including Ruslan Zeitullayev, who is accused of participating in the Hizb ut-Tahrir organization.

"We want #justice for Ruslan Zeytullayev, for Ukrainians held by RF, & all Crimean Tatars who fight for #humanrights," the U.S. Embassy said on Twitter.

As reported, on September 7, the North Caucasus District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced Ruslan Zeytullayev to seven years' imprisonment; Ferrat Sayfullayev, Rustem Vaitov and Yury Primov were sentenced to five years' imprisonment each for participation in a unit of the Hizb ut-Tahrir organization banned in Russia.

Investigators claim Zeytullayev organized a regional undercover unit of Hizb ut-Tahrir in Sevastopol, and the rest of the defendants were recruiters into the organization declared terrorist in the territory of Russia.

A repeated consideration of Zeytullayev's case started in early March 2017.

On April 4, Zeytullayev announced an indefinite hunger strike. He said that in this way he is seeking to restore justice for his fellow convicted Crimean Tatars and himself.

IMPORTANT

UN court agrees to measures to protect rights of Crimean Tatars and Ukrainians in Crimea, but not in format requested by Ukraine

UN Intl Court dismisses Ukraine's request for provisional measures against Russia under Terrorist Financing Convention

Two Ukrainian servicemen injured in ATO zone on Tuesday

Poroshenko discusses cooperation with NATO, reforms in Ukraine with British MPs

Ukrainian army takes 8th place in Europe for military training – Poroshenko

LATEST

Hague Court rules Russia should observe Crimean Tatars' rights, lift ban on their Mejlis

Hague court expects Russia, Ukraine will abide by Minsk agreements

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry says no additional documents required after introduction of visa-free travel with EU

Russian-financed provocation march organizers arrested in Odesa – SBU

Russia not interested in establishing peace in Ukraine – Poroshenko

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
price.ua/catalog7665.html
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING