We want justice for Ukrainians held by Russia - U.S. embassy

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine has said it wants justice for Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars illegally detained and convicted in Russia, including Ruslan Zeitullayev, who is accused of participating in the Hizb ut-Tahrir organization.

"We want #justice for Ruslan Zeytullayev, for Ukrainians held by RF, & all Crimean Tatars who fight for #humanrights," the U.S. Embassy said on Twitter.

As reported, on September 7, the North Caucasus District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced Ruslan Zeytullayev to seven years' imprisonment; Ferrat Sayfullayev, Rustem Vaitov and Yury Primov were sentenced to five years' imprisonment each for participation in a unit of the Hizb ut-Tahrir organization banned in Russia.

Investigators claim Zeytullayev organized a regional undercover unit of Hizb ut-Tahrir in Sevastopol, and the rest of the defendants were recruiters into the organization declared terrorist in the territory of Russia.

A repeated consideration of Zeytullayev's case started in early March 2017.

On April 4, Zeytullayev announced an indefinite hunger strike. He said that in this way he is seeking to restore justice for his fellow convicted Crimean Tatars and himself.