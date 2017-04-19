Facts

17:23 19.04.2017

UN Intl Court dismisses Ukraine's request for provisional measures against Russia under Terrorist Financing Convention

The UN International Court (Hague) has ruled there are insufficient grounds for provisional measures against the Russian Federation, pursuant to the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism, as cited in Ukraine's case against Russia.

The court concluded the conditions necessary for applying provisional measures pursuant to the convention did not meet the requirements, President of the International Court of Justice Judge Ronny Abraham said.

Abraham added that Ukraine had not submitted evidence of Russian financing of terrorism.

"In this context, at this state of the case, Ukraine has not submitted enough evidence that would demonstrate that these elements [of the case] are substantiated," Abraham said.

Interfax-Ukraine
