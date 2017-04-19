Two Ukrainian servicemen injured in ATO zone on Tuesday

The Ukrainian anti-terrorist operation (ATO) headquarters reported 35 attacks on Ukrainian positions on Tuesday.

"Two Ukrainian defenders suffered injuries over the past day," the HQ said on Facebook.

According to it, militants fired 82mm mortars, anti-tank grenade launchers and heavy machineguns on Ukrainian army positions near Krasnohorivka in the Mariupol sector. Grenade launchers of various types, heavy machineguns, and infantry combat vehicle weapons were engaged in attacks in Vodiane and Hnutove, and a ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft gun was used near Vodiane. Militants fired grenade launchers on Ukrainian strongholds near Starohnativka, Talakivka and Shyrokyne; and heavy machineguns were used near Chermalyk and Pavlopil. Snipers were active in the vicinity of Novotroitske and Mykolaivka.

In the Donetsk sector, Ukrainian army positions were attacked near Avdiyivka, Kamianka and Zaitseve with the use of grenade launchers of various types and heavy machineguns. In addition, heavy machineguns were fired in Pisky and Opytne, the HQ said.

In the Luhansk sector, Ukrainian army positions came under attack of automatic grenade launchers and 120mm and 82mm mortars near Katerynivka. Positions near Krymske were attacked with 82mm mortars, and small arms were used near Stanytsia Luhanska and Size, the report said.