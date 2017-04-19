Facts

16:43 19.04.2017

Two Ukrainian servicemen injured in ATO zone on Tuesday

The Ukrainian anti-terrorist operation (ATO) headquarters reported 35 attacks on Ukrainian positions on Tuesday.

"Two Ukrainian defenders suffered injuries over the past day," the HQ said on Facebook.

According to it, militants fired 82mm mortars, anti-tank grenade launchers and heavy machineguns on Ukrainian army positions near Krasnohorivka in the Mariupol sector. Grenade launchers of various types, heavy machineguns, and infantry combat vehicle weapons were engaged in attacks in Vodiane and Hnutove, and a ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft gun was used near Vodiane. Militants fired grenade launchers on Ukrainian strongholds near Starohnativka, Talakivka and Shyrokyne; and heavy machineguns were used near Chermalyk and Pavlopil. Snipers were active in the vicinity of Novotroitske and Mykolaivka.

In the Donetsk sector, Ukrainian army positions were attacked near Avdiyivka, Kamianka and Zaitseve with the use of grenade launchers of various types and heavy machineguns. In addition, heavy machineguns were fired in Pisky and Opytne, the HQ said.

In the Luhansk sector, Ukrainian army positions came under attack of automatic grenade launchers and 120mm and 82mm mortars near Katerynivka. Positions near Krymske were attacked with 82mm mortars, and small arms were used near Stanytsia Luhanska and Size, the report said.

IMPORTANT

Poroshenko discusses cooperation with NATO, reforms in Ukraine with British MPs

Ukrainian army takes 8th place in Europe for military training – Poroshenko

Sanctions stimulate Russia to stay at negotiating table - Poroshenko

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry confirms 9 crewmembers of wrecked ship in Black Sea were Ukrainians

Lutsenko pledges self-governance in Ukraine's prosecution within a month

LATEST

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry says no additional documents required after introduction of visa-free travel with EU

Russian-financed provocation march organizers arrested in Odesa – SBU

Russia not interested in establishing peace in Ukraine – Poroshenko

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reports schedule for visa-free regime

Dutch Senate may hold debates on ratification of Ukraine-EU Agreement in late May

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/catalog5582.html
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING