10:00 21.04.2017

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'MythBusters Host Jamie Hyneman to Choose Best Engineering Project'

On Friday, April 21, at 11.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "MythBusters Host Jamie Hyneman to Choose Best Engineering Project." The Participants will include ex-host of MythBusters TV show Jamie Hyneman and co-founder of the Noosphere Association NGO Mykhailo Riabokon (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation. More information by email: tsn@noosphere.com.

