Poroshenko discusses cooperation with NATO, reforms in Ukraine with British MPs

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko during his official visit to the UK has met with members of the British parliament and discussed with them issues of Ukrainian-British cooperation with the NATO and the course of implementing the program of structural reforms in Ukraine.

Poroshenko met with the leader of the ruling Conservative Party faction, David Lidington, chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Ukraine in the British parliament, Sir Gerald Howarth and Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Crispin Blunt, the official website of the Ukrainian president said on Wednesday.

The sides highly appreciated the active nature of the inter-parliamentary dialogue between Ukraine and the United Kingdom, in particular, contacts through the bilateral parliamentary "friendship groups." Poroshenko positively noted the visit of Donbas by the delegation of the committee of the House of Commons of the British parliament and the recommendations prepared on the results of this trip on the need to continue the sanctions regime against the Russian Federation.

A special attention during the meeting was paid to strengthening of inter-human contacts between the two states and mastering English.

Poroshenko called on British parliamentarians to liberalize the visa regime for Ukrainians.