Russian-financed provocation march organizers arrested in Odesa – SBU

The organizers of a march ordered and paid for by the Russian Federation to discredit Ukraine have been apprehended in Odesa.

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) office chief Oleksandr Tkachuk during a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday said they thwarted the shenanigans by arresting the organizers of the Russian-backed meeting and march, which was organized in support of ethnic Bulgarians. He said ultra-right groups were to have taken part in the event, despite the fact no ethnic Bulgarians backed the event.

"Organizers of the provocation wanted ultra-right demonstrators to attack the procession," Tkachuk said, adding the SBU has information the event was planned for the beginning of May in southern and eastern cities of Ukraine.