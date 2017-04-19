Facts

14:21 19.04.2017

Russian-financed provocation march organizers arrested in Odesa – SBU

The organizers of a march ordered and paid for by the Russian Federation to discredit Ukraine have been apprehended in Odesa.

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) office chief Oleksandr Tkachuk during a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday said they thwarted the shenanigans by arresting the organizers of the Russian-backed meeting and march, which was organized in support of ethnic Bulgarians. He said ultra-right groups were to have taken part in the event, despite the fact no ethnic Bulgarians backed the event.

"Organizers of the provocation wanted ultra-right demonstrators to attack the procession," Tkachuk said, adding the SBU has information the event was planned for the beginning of May in southern and eastern cities of Ukraine.

IMPORTANT

Poroshenko discusses cooperation with NATO, reforms in Ukraine with British MPs

Ukrainian army takes 8th place in Europe for military training – Poroshenko

Sanctions stimulate Russia to stay at negotiating table - Poroshenko

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry confirms 9 crewmembers of wrecked ship in Black Sea were Ukrainians

Lutsenko pledges self-governance in Ukraine's prosecution within a month

LATEST

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry says no additional documents required after introduction of visa-free travel with EU

Russia not interested in establishing peace in Ukraine – Poroshenko

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reports schedule for visa-free regime

Dutch Senate may hold debates on ratification of Ukraine-EU Agreement in late May

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Fanchi-Invest: How Can a Village Enter International Arena and Successfully Combat Lawlessness of Local Law Enforcement Agencies?' AddThis Sharing Buttons

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING