Russia not interested in establishing peace in Ukraine – Poroshenko

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said that Russia does not fulfill its promises and is not interested in peace in the east of Ukraine.

"Moscow is not just rejecting the world order, it is trying to build an alternative reality based on alternative values: tyranny instead of democracy, intolerance instead of respect," he said at the Chatham House in London on Wednesday.

According to the president, Russia violated all bilateral agreements according to which Moscow used to recognize and guarantee the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"Today, it violates its innumerable promises within the framework of the Minsk process. There is no effective ceasefire regime, no hostages' release and illegally detained persons, no access [to the uncontrolled territory] for international humanitarian organizations. Nobody is to blame of this, except Russia. It continues sending troops to Ukraine, heavy weapons and ammunition, it is turning Crimea into the largest military base in the world," Poroshenko said.

According to him, there is no peace in Ukraine for one reason - Russia is not interested in this.

The president of Ukraine said that during the recent negotiations in the 'Normandy format' Russia again gave its next "empty promises."