Facts

14:12 19.04.2017

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry confirms 9 crewmembers of wrecked ship in Black Sea were Ukrainians

The consular service department of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has confirmed that there were nine citizens of Ukraine among the crewmembers of the dry cargo ship Geroi Arsenala (flying the flag of Panama) that sank in the Black Sea early on Wednesday.

"The consul reports nine Ukrainians among the crewmembers of the ship Geroi Arsenala. Rescue work is underway," the consular service department said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Interfax-Ukraine
