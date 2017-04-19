Facts

13:18 19.04.2017

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reports schedule for visa-free regime

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vadym Prystaiko told about the possible schedule of a visa-free regime waiver with the European Union for Ukraine; the nearest consideration is scheduled for April 26.

"April 26 is the next date when, most likely, the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU, the so-called COREPER, will confirm the results of the trialogue of European institutions on granting visa-free regime to Ukraine [...] On May 11 this issue will be submitted for approval by the EU Council and in the near future, most likely on May 15-16, possibly on May 18, it will be signed," he told a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Prystaiko also reminded that after signing by the Maltese presidency and publishing of the documents in the official EU magazine, Ukrainians will receive a visa-free regime with 30 European countries, including 26 EU members (all except Ireland and UK), as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Switzerland and Norway.

