Facts

10:48 19.04.2017

Lutsenko pledges self-governance in Ukraine's prosecution within a month

Organs of prosecutors' self-governance in Ukraine will be formed within a month, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko has said, commenting on the fact that Prosecutor's Office Law provisions regarding the prosecution's autonomy and the assessment and disciplinary board became effective as of April 15.

"A radical reform is about to start [to change] the system of administration of the country's prosecution. Prior to that, the prosecutor general was authorized to personally and independently appoint or dismiss anyone [prosecutors]. Now everything is changing: under the current law I've lost 'dictatorial powers' from April 15 to appoint," Lutsenko said at a press conference in Rivne on Tuesday, April 18, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

In addition, he said, prosecutors of all levels and the central office shall gather under the law to elect delegates who will participate in a national conference of prosecutors to elect members of the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine and the Prosecutors Assessment and Disciplinary Board.

These organs will shape the prosecution's personnel policy – they will appoint prosecutors of all levels: from deputies of the prosecutor general to local prosecutors in districts, he added.

IMPORTANT

Thousands of Ukrainians already use Affordable Medicine program since its launch- Groysman

Poroshenko to go on official visit to UK on April 18-19

ICRC hands over parcels to hostages held in prisons in Donbas areas outside Kyiv control – Gerashchenko

Large rally to ban animals exploitation in circuses held in central Kyiv

Poroshenko signs decree changing NSDC staff structure

LATEST

Cabinet on April 19 intends to approve order of funds distribution confiscated from corrupt officials by court decision

Poroshenko and Erdogan discuss steps to develop strategic partnership, intl agenda issues

One Ukrainian serviceman wounded in ATO zone on Monday – Defense ministry

One Ukrainian serviceman wounded in ATO zone on Monday – Defense ministry

Poroshenko signs law on three-year budget planning

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/catalog8721.html
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING