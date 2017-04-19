Lutsenko pledges self-governance in Ukraine's prosecution within a month

Organs of prosecutors' self-governance in Ukraine will be formed within a month, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko has said, commenting on the fact that Prosecutor's Office Law provisions regarding the prosecution's autonomy and the assessment and disciplinary board became effective as of April 15.

"A radical reform is about to start [to change] the system of administration of the country's prosecution. Prior to that, the prosecutor general was authorized to personally and independently appoint or dismiss anyone [prosecutors]. Now everything is changing: under the current law I've lost 'dictatorial powers' from April 15 to appoint," Lutsenko said at a press conference in Rivne on Tuesday, April 18, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

In addition, he said, prosecutors of all levels and the central office shall gather under the law to elect delegates who will participate in a national conference of prosecutors to elect members of the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine and the Prosecutors Assessment and Disciplinary Board.

These organs will shape the prosecution's personnel policy – they will appoint prosecutors of all levels: from deputies of the prosecutor general to local prosecutors in districts, he added.