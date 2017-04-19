Facts

12:30 19.04.2017

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Fanchi-Invest: How Can a Village Enter International Arena and Successfully Combat Lawlessness of Local Law Enforcement Agencies?' AddThis Sharing Buttons

On Wednesday, April 19, at 13.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "Fanchi-Invest: How Can a Village Enter International Arena and Successfully Combat Lawlessness of Local Law Enforcement Agencies?" Participants will include Director of LLC Fanchi-Invest Roman Stefanchyshen (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation. More information by phone: (050) 840 80 63 (Fedir Levchenko).

