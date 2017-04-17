Poroshenko to go on official visit to UK on April 18-19

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko will pay an official visit to the United Kingdom on April 18-19 at the invitation of British Prime Minister Theresa May.

The visit program includes meetings of Poroshenko with May, individual members of the government and representatives of the House of Commons of the British parliament, the Ukrainian president's press service reported.

The Ukrainian president will speak on the topic "Battle for Ukraine: Leadership and Solidarity against Aggression" at the Royal Institute of International Affairs, commonly known as Chatham House.

Poroshenko will also meet with leading representatives of British business.