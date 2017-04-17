Facts

13:57 17.04.2017

Two Ukrainian military injured in ATO zone on Easter

Two Ukrainian servicemen were injured in the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) zone on Easter day, April 16, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's spokesman Andriy Lysenko said.

"Over the past day, none of Ukrainian military were killed in the ATO zone, two servicemen were wounded and traumatized," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

Earlier, the ATO headquarters press center reported that on Sunday militants shelled the Ukrainian military positions 22 times, as a result of which two Ukrainian servicemen were injured.

