OSCE monitors record increase in ceasefire violations in Donetsk region, decrease in Luhansk region

The Special Monitoring Mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE SMM) has recorded an increase in ceasefire violations in the occupied part of Donetsk region and a decrease the occupied part of Luhansk region; violations of weapons withdrawal lines by militants have been also recorded.

"The SMM observed more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region, though fewer explosions, compared with the previous reporting period. It observed fewer ceasefire violations in Luhansk region compared with the previous reporting period," the OSCE SMM said in a report posted on its website on April 15.

In Luhansk region the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including about 120 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (at least 150 explosions), the mission said.

In Donetsk region the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including, however, fewer explosions (about 475), compared with the previous reporting period (at least 600 explosions).

In Novooleksandrivka, Luhansk region, the SMM heard six explosions assessed as outgoing IFV (BMP-1) cannon fire 3km north-west. Not far from 'LPR'-controlled Kripensky, the SMM heard five explosions assessed as outgoing rounds of multiple-launch rocket systems (BM-21 Grad, 122mm) and six explosions assessed as 152mm artillery rounds.

Observers believe them to be part of a live-fire exercise outside the security zone.

The OSCE SMM also registered violation of the heavy weapons withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas. The SMM again observed seven MLRS (BM-21), seven self-propelled howitzers (2S1 Gvozdika, 122mm), ten towed howitzers (five D-30 Lyagushka, 122mm; and five 2A65 Msta-B, 152mm), and seven tanks (T-72) at an aerodrome in the south-eastern outskirts of the city of Luhansk.