Poroshenko signs decree changing NSDC staff structure

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has signed a decree on some issues of the staff of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), which amend the structure of the NSDC staff.

The text of the decree dated April 14, 2017 has been posted on the presidential website.

According to the decree, the NSDC staff still includes the NSDC secretary, his first deputies and deputies, the chief of staff, the external security service, the service for the military-technical complex and military-technical cooperation, the information security service, the strategic planning and analysis service, the legal service, the service of the main situation center, the service of organizational work and control, the service of coordination and administrative work, the financial and economic service, the personnel management service, the secret work service, the service providing access to public information, the service for economic, social and energy security.