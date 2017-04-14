No NATO member state will suffer fate of Ukraine – Stoltenberg

WASHINGTON. April 14 (Interfax-Ukraine) – NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg during his visit to Washington this week discussed with U.S. President Donald Trump strategic issues of collective defense security and NATO financing.

Stoltenburg said NATO is strengthening collective alliance in the most intensive way since the Cold War in reaction to Russia's actions in Ukraine and the escalation in Syria.

"We must ensure no NATO allies experience what Ukraine is going through [now] due to Russia starting in 2014," he said, stressing the need to ensure that Russia complies with the ceasefire and implements the Minsk [peace] agreements.