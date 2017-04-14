Facts

10:51 14.04.2017

ATO HQ reports 65 attacks on Ukrainian army positions, 2 wounded servicemen

Over the past day, militants have fired on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 65 times, as a result of which two Ukrainian servicemen have been wounded, the press center of the Anti-Terrorist operation (ATO) headquarters has said.

"Over the past day, 65 shellings at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been recorded ... two Ukrainian defenders have been injured," the HQ's report says on Facebook on Friday.

The coastal sector continues to be the center of the firing confrontation. So, in the area of Vodiane, Ukrainian positions were shelled from 122 mm artillery systems, 120-mm mortar shells, armored vehicles and large-caliber machine guns. Shyrokyne defenders were fired on from 120-mm mortars, arms of infantry fighting vehicles, anti-aircraft guns ZU-23-2, grenade launchers and small arms. The mortars of 120-mm caliber and small arms were used to open fire on infantrymen near Hnutove. The mortars of the 82-mm caliber, anti-tank grenade launchers were used in the Talakivka area. Grenade launchers of various systems were applied to attack the Ukrainian army positions near Pavlopil, Maryinka and Krasnohorivka. Our defenders were attacked by the machine guns of large caliber in the vicinity of Chermalyk, Hranytne and Maryinka. The enemy shelled Starohnativka's defenders using small arms. Militants' snipers actively operated in the area of Vodiane, Talakivka, Pavloil and Novotroyitske.

In the Donetsk sector, Ukrainian positions near Avdiyivka were shelled by 120 mm and 82 mm mortar shells, grenade launchers of various systems and large-caliber machine guns. The defenders of Luhanske were fired on from mortars of the 82-mm caliber. The adversary used an anti-tank missile system, 82-mm mortars, grenade launchers and weapons of the infantry combat vehicles in Opytne. Our positions near Nevelske were attacked from the grenade launchers of various systems. Anti-aircraft installation ZU-23-2, grenade launchers and machine guns of large calibers were used by militants in the area of Kamyanka. Small arms and machine guns of large caliber were used to shell the Butovka mine.

In the Luhansk sector, the militants attacked Novo-Oleksandrivka and Katerynivka by grenade launchers of various systems.

Interfax-Ukraine
