18:52 13.04.2017

Rada dismisses bill on amendments to 'Savchenko law'

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has rejected the bill which suggests changing the procedure for counting the term of pre-trial detention into the imprisonment terms.

At a parliamentary meeting on Thursday, only 209 lawmakers (with the required minimum being 226 votes) voted for the relevant bill No. 5259 on amendments to Article 72 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine concerning the improvement of the procedure for counting the term of pre-trial detention into the term of the sentence.

Lawmakers also did not support the proposal of Verkhovna Rada Speaker Andriy Parubiy to hold repeated voting for the initiative and refused to send it for a second reading to the relevant committee.

The Verkhovna Rada last year adopted the law on amendments to the Criminal Code of Ukraine concerning the procedure for counting the duration of pre-trial detention when a person is sentenced to imprisonment.

According to it, when an individual who was held in pre-trial detention is being sentenced to prison, the court will count one day of pre-trial detention as two days of imprisonment.

