Klimkin intends to visit U.S. in near future

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Pavlo Klimkin, intends to visit Washington (U.S.) in the near future.

"Now we are in very close contact with all the representatives of the Administration. I hope that in the near future I will be able to visit Washington again, that is, a very close dialogue is underway," the minister told journalists in Kyiv on Thursday, answering the question about a possible date of the meeting of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Klimkin stressed that in preparation for the visit of the president of Ukraine to the U.S., it is necessary to prepare an agenda for the meeting and ways of putting pressure on Russia to implement the Minsk agreements.

"We need to develop not only an agenda, because it is already known, we need to predict a result. This visit of Tillerson [Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Moscow] is a stage which will help us develop the strategy to jointly pressure on Russia to make it eventually began implementing the Minsk agreements," the Ukrainian foreign minister said.