Facts

14:33 13.04.2017

Tillerson's visit confirms impossibility of cooperation with Russia on basis of trust – Klimkin

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin believes that the visit of U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Moscow has confirmed the impossibility of cooperation or dialogue with the Russian Federation on the basis of trust.

"I also know the first results of the visit which are non-public. I will not talk about everything, but our thesis is a joint thesis with all friends and partners assuming that it is impossible to cooperate with Russia or speak on the basis of trust. It was unequivocally confirmed during Tillerson's visit," Klimkin told journalists in Kyiv on Thursday.

