Indictment for embezzlement of UAH 82 mln of Air Express national project sent to court - NABU

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) jointly with prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) have finished the pretrial investigation in the criminal case concerning the embezzlement of some UAH 82 million from state-run enterprise Directorate for Construction and Management of Air Express National Project and other infrastructure facilities of Kyiv region.

The press service of NABU reported that on April 10, the indictment was sent to Kyiv-Sviatoshynsky District court of Kyiv region.

Investigators said that former acting director of the state-run enterprise in collusion with a private person, using over 20 shell companies under the disguise of signing and implementing the economic contracts embezzled the money of Air Express provided to build a railway line from Kyiv to Boryspil International Airport.

In September 2016, the private person was detained. The person is suspected of committing the crimes under Part 5 of Article 191 (embezzlement via abuse of office) and Part 2 of Article 205 (sham business) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The former acting director of Air Express has been placed on the international wanted list. Solomiansky district court of Kyiv in March 2017 convinced him in absentia.