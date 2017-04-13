Facts

12:12 13.04.2017

Indictment for embezzlement of UAH 82 mln of Air Express national project sent to court - NABU

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) jointly with prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) have finished the pretrial investigation in the criminal case concerning the embezzlement of some UAH 82 million from state-run enterprise Directorate for Construction and Management of Air Express National Project and other infrastructure facilities of Kyiv region.

The press service of NABU reported that on April 10, the indictment was sent to Kyiv-Sviatoshynsky District court of Kyiv region.

Investigators said that former acting director of the state-run enterprise in collusion with a private person, using over 20 shell companies under the disguise of signing and implementing the economic contracts embezzled the money of Air Express provided to build a railway line from Kyiv to Boryspil International Airport.

In September 2016, the private person was detained. The person is suspected of committing the crimes under Part 5 of Article 191 (embezzlement via abuse of office) and Part 2 of Article 205 (sham business) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The former acting director of Air Express has been placed on the international wanted list. Solomiansky district court of Kyiv in March 2017 convinced him in absentia.

IMPORTANT

Ammo blasts in Balaklia destroy ammunition worth $ 1 bln

Situation in Ukraine is obstacle to improvement of U.S.-Russia relations - Tillerson

Onyshchenko's 'gas scheme' accomplice Musiyenko detained in Montenegro

Poroshenko reports on readiness of Ukrainian military to quickly return weapons to their positions if necessary

Some 69 Ukrainian servicemen killed, more than 420 wounded in ATO zone since beginning of year

LATEST

Foreign Ministry demands Russia stop torturing convicted Ukrainian citizen Shur

Poltorak discusses with U.S. Congress reps possibility of providing Ukraine with defense weapons

Contact Group discusses search for people missing in conflict area in Donbas - OSCE special envoy

Contact Group to set up team of experts on environmental issues in Donbas

Security guarantee must be essence of development transport networks between EU, Eastern Partnership states - Klimkin

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/catalog4105.html
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING