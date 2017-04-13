Facts

11:21 13.04.2017

Poltorak discusses with U.S. Congress reps possibility of providing Ukraine with defense weapons

Ukrainian Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak and members of the Armed Forces Committee of the U.S. Congress have discussed the current situation in the east of Ukraine, the course of the defense reform and the issue of the possibility of granting defense weapons to Ukraine.

"The United States is interested in Ukraine's successes and effective reforms. At today's meeting, representatives of the U.S. Congress, who are members of the Armed Forces Committee, have confirmed their clear position on supporting Ukraine in our struggle for territorial integrity and expressed admiration for the courage and bravery of the Ukrainian military confronting the enemy," Poltorak wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.

The minister thanked the government and the people of the United States for "consistent support."

IMPORTANT

Indictment for embezzlement of UAH 82 mln of Air Express national project sent to court - NABU

Ammo blasts in Balaklia destroy ammunition worth $ 1 bln

Situation in Ukraine is obstacle to improvement of U.S.-Russia relations - Tillerson

Onyshchenko's 'gas scheme' accomplice Musiyenko detained in Montenegro

Poroshenko reports on readiness of Ukrainian military to quickly return weapons to their positions if necessary

LATEST

Foreign Ministry demands Russia stop torturing convicted Ukrainian citizen Shur

Contact Group discusses search for people missing in conflict area in Donbas - OSCE special envoy

Contact Group to set up team of experts on environmental issues in Donbas

Security guarantee must be essence of development transport networks between EU, Eastern Partnership states - Klimkin

Saakashvili proposes new "wall project' for Donbas

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
товары для собак цены
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING