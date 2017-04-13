Poltorak discusses with U.S. Congress reps possibility of providing Ukraine with defense weapons

Ukrainian Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak and members of the Armed Forces Committee of the U.S. Congress have discussed the current situation in the east of Ukraine, the course of the defense reform and the issue of the possibility of granting defense weapons to Ukraine.

"The United States is interested in Ukraine's successes and effective reforms. At today's meeting, representatives of the U.S. Congress, who are members of the Armed Forces Committee, have confirmed their clear position on supporting Ukraine in our struggle for territorial integrity and expressed admiration for the courage and bravery of the Ukrainian military confronting the enemy," Poltorak wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.

The minister thanked the government and the people of the United States for "consistent support."