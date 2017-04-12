Onyshchenko's 'gas scheme' accomplice Musiyenko detained in Montenegro

Iryna Musiyenko, who is suspected of participating in the 'gas scheme' of Oleksandr Onyshchenko, has been detained in the capital of Montenegro, Podgorica; the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) is taking measures for her extradition to Ukraine.

"On April 7, the authorities of Montenegro, on a tip-off by the Interpol Department and Europol, detained a Ukrainian citizen, Musiyenko I., at the Podgorica airport, who is suspected of participating in the so-called 'gas scheme' of MP Onyshchenko, in particular in the commission of criminal offenses under Part 1 of Article 255, Part 4 of Article 28, Part 5 of Article 191, Part 4 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 205, Part 4 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," SAPO said on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

Currently, SAPO is taking all possible measures to extradite Musiyenko to the territory of Ukraine with a view to bringing her to criminal liability.

The prosecutor's office reminded that during the first detentions of participants in the 'gas scheme', Musiyenko fled the territory of Ukraine on June 15, 2016 and has not returned to the present day. On August 13 she was notified of suspicion of committing criminal offenses. Musiyenko was put on the wanted list by a decision of the NABU detective dated August 13.