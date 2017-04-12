There can be no security in Europe until Russia stops its aggression - Kyiv in response to G7 communique

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has welcomed the joint communique of the G7 countries, which confirms their commitment to pressing Russia into ending aggression against Ukraine.

"Ukraine welcomes the G7 Foreign Minister's Joint Communique and their full support of Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and their resolve in urging the Russian Federation to stop its aggression against Ukraine," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on the G7 Ministerial Joint Communique posted on the ministry's website on Tuesday.

Kyiv said there can be no security and stability in Europe unless Russia stops its belligerent foreign policy aimed at redrawing borders and reinstating Cold War spheres of influence. The Foreign Ministry said only full adherence to international law and implementation of agreements reached can lead to peaceful settlement of conflicts.

"The Russian Federation bears full responsibility for the deterioration of security and the dire human rights situation in occupied Donbas and Crimea," the statement reads.

"We welcome the G7 reiteration of its condemnation of the illegal attempted annexation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea by Russia. This illegal annexation has led to repressions, widespread human rights violations, as well as discrimination of the Crimean Tatars and ethnic Ukrainians. Russia must uphold all of its obligations under international law as an occupying power. In particular it must ensure full respect of human rights in the occupied Crimea and the city of Sevastopol," the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine believes that militarization of the Crimean peninsula and its use for Russian military operations in Syria constitutes a grave threat to European security. "It also goes against international efforts to bring peace to the Middle East," the statement reads.

Kyiv also welcomed the G7's renewed commitment to the implementation of the Minsk Agreements and recognition that Russia must live up to its commitments: to cease fire, to withdraw its troops from the territory of Ukraine and to return Ukraine the control over its international border. The Foreign Ministry also appreciated the G7's advocacy for the continuation of sanctions until Russia gets off Ukrainian land.

"We are pleased that the G7 has recognized the progress that we are making on our reform agenda. We know that there is much to be done in this area and with the continued support of our partners we will accomplish it," the statement reads.

As reported, on April 11, during the summit in Lucca (Italy), the foreign minister of the G7 countries recognized that the process of Donbas settlement has encountered serious difficulties.

The Bloomberg agency reported referring to Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano, the G7 summit participants noted difficulties in the implementation of the Minsk agreements.