Facts

11:09 12.04.2017

Members of int'l human organ trafficking ring detained in Kyiv

Members of an international human organ trafficking ring have been detained in Kyiv by the Ukrainian Security Service and the National Police, the Ukrainian Security Service said in report on Wednesday.

"Law enforcement officers learned that the criminals from Ukraine and some other countries were offering poor people to sell a kidney. The ring organizers set up a business allegedly providing medical tours in order to disguise their illegal activity," the report said.

Consenting victims were taken abroad for surgeries, the report said.

Six members of the ring have so far been detained; they are facing from eight to 15 years in prison and property impoundment, the report said.

Investigative procedures continue.

