Facts

10:22 12.04.2017

Militants fire on ATO forces positions 45 times, 5 Ukrainian servicemen wounded – HQ

Militants shelled the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) zone 45 times on Tuesday, which resulted in injuring five Ukrainian servicemen, the press center of the ATO headquarters reported.

In the Mariupol sector, militants fired using 82 mm mortars, Zu-23-2 anti-aircraft systems, grenade launchers and heavy machine guns at Maryinka, using grenade launchers, armored personnel carriers and machine guns - Vodiane, using antitank grenade launchers – Novotroyitske, using infantry fighting vehicle weapons - Shyrokyne, using armored personnel carriers - Pavlopil, using machine guns and small arms - Berezove. In addition, the enemy snipers fired at the positions of the ATO near Vodiane, Novotroyitske, Martinka and Krasnohorivka.

In the Donetsk sector, militants fired on Opytne using 120 mm and 82 mm mortars and weapons of infantry fighting vehicles, Avdiyivka using 82 mm mortars, grenade launchers, ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft systems and heavy machine guns, Vernkhniotoretske using 82 mm mortars and anti-tank grenade launchers, Luhanske using ZU-23-2 and weapons of infantry fighting vehicles, Zaitseve and Pisky – from grenade launchers and machine guns, Pisky – from the arms of infantry fighting vehicles.

In the Luhansk sector, militants fired on Krymske using 120 mm mortars and anti-tank grenade launchers, Novoaleksandrivka using armored personnel carriers and grenade launchers, Katerynivka using grenade launchers.

