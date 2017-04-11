Rada rejects bill on Constitutional Court

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada has rejected a bill on Constitutional Court of Ukraine (No. 5336-1) discussed at second reading on Tuesday.

Verkhovna Rada Speaker Andriy Parubiy put this document for voting four times to send it to the committee for repeated second reading, but lawmakers failed to have enough votes to make this decision.

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported that the bill was discussed from 10:00 until 17:15.

The bill is considered rejected.

The bill on the Constitutional Court of Ukraine concerns the procedure of organization and activities of the Constitutional Court, the status of the Constitutional Court judges, sets out rules for the grounds and procedure of appeal to the Court of Justice, procedures for revision of cases and enforcement of judgments.

The document proposes introducing an institution of constitutional complaint as an additional mechanism to protect the rights and freedoms of citizens. Any individual or legal entity could be able to file a constitutional complaint.

The Constitutional Court could operate in the form of judicial boards, the Senate or the Grand Chamber. The boards would decide if to launch constitutional proceedings. The Senate would consider constitutional complaints by individuals, according to the document.