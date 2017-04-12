Facts

10:30 12.04.2017

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled "Strategic Leadership: Ukraine's Security and Defense Sector"

On Wednesday, April 12, at 11.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference "Strategic Leadership: Ukraine's Security and Defense Sector" on the launch of a strategic program for top-level public administrators of the security and defense sector developed by Kyiv-Mohyla Business School in partnership with the governments of Great Britain, Canada and the NATO Liaison Office in Ukraine. The participants will include Head of the School of Strategies of the Kyiv-Mohyla Business School, Head of "Strategic Leadership: Ukraine's Security and Defense Sector" program Helena Savruk; Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Kyiv Helen Fazey; Special Defence Advisor to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Phil Jones (UK), Deputy Director of the NATO Liaison Office in Ukraine Mark Opgenorth (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation. More information by phone: (066) 903 0059 (Roman Paliukh).

