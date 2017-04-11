Klimkin calls for strengthening measures with EU to combat Russian propaganda

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said he considers it essential to strengthen jointly with the EU measures to combat Russian propaganda.

"This is about Russian propaganda and the non-traditional war against the entire EU. Here, of course, I categorically call for doing more to fight it, to fight the creation of so-called fake news," Klimkin said at a joint press conference with the heads of foreign ministries from Hungary, Czechia and Slovakia on Tuesday in Kyiv.

According to Klimkin, Russia spends a tremendous about of money to create a "parallel universe."

"We will be travelling later to Warsaw to participate in the Visegrad Four meeting and the EU Eastern Partnership Initiative that gives countries an opportunity to join the European project," Klimkin said, noting that the program helps strengthen partnership between countries and support for those on the European path.

As earlier reported, Klimkin will attend the Visegrad Four (Poland, Czechia, Slovakia, Hungary) meeting foreign ministers on April 12.