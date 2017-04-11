Facts

18:10 11.04.2017

Klimkin calls for strengthening measures with EU to combat Russian propaganda

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said he considers it essential to strengthen jointly with the EU measures to combat Russian propaganda.

"This is about Russian propaganda and the non-traditional war against the entire EU. Here, of course, I categorically call for doing more to fight it, to fight the creation of so-called fake news," Klimkin said at a joint press conference with the heads of foreign ministries from Hungary, Czechia and Slovakia on Tuesday in Kyiv.

According to Klimkin, Russia spends a tremendous about of money to create a "parallel universe."

"We will be travelling later to Warsaw to participate in the Visegrad Four meeting and the EU Eastern Partnership Initiative that gives countries an opportunity to join the European project," Klimkin said, noting that the program helps strengthen partnership between countries and support for those on the European path.

As earlier reported, Klimkin will attend the Visegrad Four (Poland, Czechia, Slovakia, Hungary) meeting foreign ministers on April 12.

IMPORTANT

Rada rejects bill on Constitutional Court

Tillerson assures Poroshenko in telephone conversation that U.S. would allow no package deals to resolve crises in Ukraine, Syria

Poroshenko holds phone consultations with Tillerson

Kyiv court to begin hearing Yanukovych's treason case on May 4

Groysman has no plans to run for president in 2019

LATEST

Czech Republic supports sanctions against Russia until full implementation of Minsk accords – FM

Groysman is sure Russia will sooner or later pay compensation to Ukraine for occupation

Militants shelling Maryinka, pupils evacuated to bomb shelter

Suspect in 'Kurchenko case' scheme admits guilt - PGO

Our sacred duty to victims of Nazi camps is to prevent revival of totalitarianism – Poroshenko

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/catalog5788.html
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING