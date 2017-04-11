Groysman is sure Russia will sooner or later pay compensation to Ukraine for occupation

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman is confident that the Russian Federation will pay compensation to Ukraine for the occupation of territories, as Germany was forced to do in follow up of the World War II.

"It's not only the occupied part of Donbas, but also Crimea, when the Russians came in and in fact everything that belongs to Ukrainian citizens, was stolen for their own needs. I understand that [this return of lands, mineral resources, enterprises to Ukraine] will not take place tomorrow, but I know for sure that as Germany paid the affected countries, so will Russia pay to Ukraine and all other countries that were caused harm to," Groysman said at a press conference following the government's performance in Kyiv on Tuesday.