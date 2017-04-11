Facts

11:54 11.04.2017

Our sacred duty to victims of Nazi camps is to prevent revival of totalitarianism – Poroshenko

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has addressed his compatriots on the occasion of the International Day of liberation of Nazi concentration camps.

"Today we bow before the blessed memory of millions of victims of Nazism, innocently executed in concentration camps, we honor those who, having sustained incredible suffering, managed to survive," the president's address says.

Poroshenko recalled that more than 70 years have passed since the "devastating military confrontation" ended - World War II.

"Our sacred duty to the victims of Nazi camps and Soviet gulags, to present and future generations is to save the world, to never again admit such catastrophes and the revival of totalitarianism," he said.

Interfax-Ukraine
UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

