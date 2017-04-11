Facts

11:22 11.04.2017

SBU seizes ammunition of Russian and Soviet origin in ATO zone

Officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have once again seized ammunition of Russian and Soviet origin in the area of the Anti-Terrorist operation (ATO).

As the SBU press center reported on Tuesday, law enforcement officers discovered two anti-personnel mines PMN-2 of Soviet manufacture on the outskirts of the village of Troyitske (Luhansk region). These munitions, in accordance with the Ottawa treaty ("Convention on the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on Their Destruction"), are prohibited for use in military conflicts. Russia, unlike Ukraine, ultimately refused to sign this document, the SBU reminded.

According to the SBU, these mines are delivered by the LPR militants from the territory of Russia.

In addition, SBU operatives seized a hand thrown grenade with a fuse in the area of Krasnohorivka (Donetsk region). According to experts, it was produced in Russia in 1995.

IMPORTANT

Our sacred duty to victims of Nazi camps is to prevent revival of totalitarianism – Poroshenko

Intl Court of Justice to announce decision on provisional measures in litigation between Russia, Ukraine on April 19

Passenger ferry launched between Odesa, Istanbul

ATO press centre reports on 44 shelling attacks on its positions in Donbas in past 24 hours

Poroshenko approves annual national program under auspices of NATO-Ukraine commission for 2017

LATEST

ATO HQ reports on 64 shelling attacks on its positions with five wounded servicemen

Rada proposes measure to redefine Crimea's status

About 1.6 mln IDPs registered in Ukraine - Social Policy Ministry

Ambassadors of G7 countries support healthcare reform in Ukraine proposed by Suprun

Tents again appear at central office of Sberbank subsidiary in Kyiv

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
заказать туфли мужские на price.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING