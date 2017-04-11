SBU seizes ammunition of Russian and Soviet origin in ATO zone

Officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have once again seized ammunition of Russian and Soviet origin in the area of the Anti-Terrorist operation (ATO).

As the SBU press center reported on Tuesday, law enforcement officers discovered two anti-personnel mines PMN-2 of Soviet manufacture on the outskirts of the village of Troyitske (Luhansk region). These munitions, in accordance with the Ottawa treaty ("Convention on the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on Their Destruction"), are prohibited for use in military conflicts. Russia, unlike Ukraine, ultimately refused to sign this document, the SBU reminded.

According to the SBU, these mines are delivered by the LPR militants from the territory of Russia.

In addition, SBU operatives seized a hand thrown grenade with a fuse in the area of Krasnohorivka (Donetsk region). According to experts, it was produced in Russia in 1995.