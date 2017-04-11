Facts

10:44 11.04.2017

Rada proposes measure to redefine Crimea's status

A group of people's deputies has proposed to legislatively consolidate the political status of the currently occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea as the national and territorial autonomy of the Crimean Tatar people within unitary Ukraine.

Corresponding bill No. 6315 "On the status of the Crimean Tatar people in Ukraine" was registered in the parliament on April 7, the website of the Verkhovna Rada says.

"The definition of the political status of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea as a national and territorial autonomy of the Crimean Tatar people established within the territory of the Crimean peninsula as part of a sovereign and independent Ukrainian state will finally correct the legal nonsense that was created in February 1991 with the creation of Crimea's autonomy on a territorial basis and with complete disregard for the right to self-determination of the indigenous people of the peninsula," an explanatory note to the bill says.

IMPORTANT

Our sacred duty to victims of Nazi camps is to prevent revival of totalitarianism – Poroshenko

Intl Court of Justice to announce decision on provisional measures in litigation between Russia, Ukraine on April 19

Passenger ferry launched between Odesa, Istanbul

ATO press centre reports on 44 shelling attacks on its positions in Donbas in past 24 hours

Poroshenko approves annual national program under auspices of NATO-Ukraine commission for 2017

LATEST

SBU seizes ammunition of Russian and Soviet origin in ATO zone

ATO HQ reports on 64 shelling attacks on its positions with five wounded servicemen

About 1.6 mln IDPs registered in Ukraine - Social Policy Ministry

Ambassadors of G7 countries support healthcare reform in Ukraine proposed by Suprun

Tents again appear at central office of Sberbank subsidiary in Kyiv

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Price
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING