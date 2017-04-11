Rada proposes measure to redefine Crimea's status

A group of people's deputies has proposed to legislatively consolidate the political status of the currently occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea as the national and territorial autonomy of the Crimean Tatar people within unitary Ukraine.

Corresponding bill No. 6315 "On the status of the Crimean Tatar people in Ukraine" was registered in the parliament on April 7, the website of the Verkhovna Rada says.

"The definition of the political status of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea as a national and territorial autonomy of the Crimean Tatar people established within the territory of the Crimean peninsula as part of a sovereign and independent Ukrainian state will finally correct the legal nonsense that was created in February 1991 with the creation of Crimea's autonomy on a territorial basis and with complete disregard for the right to self-determination of the indigenous people of the peninsula," an explanatory note to the bill says.