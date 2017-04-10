Facts

14:38 10.04.2017

Passenger ferry launched between Odesa, Istanbul

Direct passenger ferries have been launched between Odesa and Istanbul, Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Andriy Sybiha has reported.

"Turkey and Ukraine are becoming closer: today direct passenger ferries were launched between Haydarpasa terminal [Istanbul] and Odesa. The occupancy is 90%," he wrote on his Twitter page.

Haydarpasa terminal is a railway station on the Asian part of Istanbul. It was built in 1906-1908 as the initial point of the Istanbul- Baghdad railway. The station services Asian suburbs of Istanbul and the entire eastern part of Turkey up to the borders with Armenia, Iran and Syria.

