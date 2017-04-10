Ambassadors of G7 countries support healthcare reform in Ukraine proposed by Suprun

– statement

KYIV. April 10 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Ambassadors of the G7 countries have expressed their support for the reform of health care in Ukraine, proposed by Acting Health Minister Ulana Suprun.

"We, the G7 Ambassadors, having recently met with the Acting Minister of Health, wish to underscore our support for the healthcare reform plan," the ambassadors of the G7 countries said in a statement that was distributed by the press service of the Italian Embassy in Ukraine on Monday.

The statement notes that the adoption of this reform plan, which determines the state guarantees for the financing of insured medical services and medicines through the National Health Service of Ukraine, is a sign that Ukraine is ready and obliged to move forward on the path of reforms, in the field of health and fighting corruption, in the interests of their citizens.

Ambassadors of the G7 countries believe that legislation related to healthcare reform is an important step in changing the interaction of Ukrainian citizens with the state medical system for the better to ensure that they receive the services they need.

"Under the current leadership, much has already been achieved in terms of good governance, as accountability and public oversight has led to increased transparency, though more work still needs to be done. We therefore respectfully underscore our hope that Dr. Suprun and her team at the Ministry of Health will be enabled to continue their work in reforming healthcare in Ukraine, including through the passage of the above mentioned legislation. The Ministry and all Ukrainian institutions involved have our support in this important endeavor," the statement says.

