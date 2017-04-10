Tents again appear at central office of Sberbank subsidiary in Kyiv

Some 100 activists of the National Corps radical party have begun a protest rally near the central office of the Russian Sberbank subsidiary in Kyiv's Volodymyrska Street on Monday.

The activists came with flags and put two party tents on the pavement near the office of the bank. Some people are stating their position regarding the operation of Russian banks in Ukraine using a loudspeaker.

The windows of the office of the bank are closed with roller blinds. There are some 20 police officers in the area. The situation is currently calm.

Nazar Kravchenko, first deputy head of National Corps, told Interfax that the activists have no plans to wall up the entrance to the building as was done in March. "We want to somewhat change our form of protest. Our main task is to block operations of the office. We currently do not plan to repeat our actions. But our protest is indefinite," Kravchenko said.