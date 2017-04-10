ATO press centre reports on 44 shelling attacks on its positions in Donbas in past 24 hours

Militants have fired on the positions of the Ukrainian military in Donbas 44 times over the past day, the ATO (Anti-Terrorist Operation) press centre said on its Facebook page on Monday morning.

Two Ukrainian soldiers sustained injuries, the ATO staff said on Facebook.

Most shooting incidents were observed in the Mariupol sector. According to the staff, 120mm mortars, anti-tank grenade launchers and infantry combat vehicle weapons were engaged in the vicinity of Novotroyitske. Ukrainian army positions in Vodiane, Lybidynske and Krasnohorivka were shelled by various types of grenade launchers and heavy machineguns, the staff said. Ukrainian army strongholds near Hnutove and Novohnativka came under attack of grenade launchers, and heavy machineguns were fired near Pavlopil and Novomykhailivka, it said. Infantry combat vehicles and small arms were engaged in attacks near Shyrokyne, infantry combat vehicle weapons were used near Novohryhorivka, and small arms were fired on army positions in Talakivka and Chermalyk, the staff said.

In the Donetsk sector, Ukrainian army positions were shelled by anti-tank grenade launchers and heavy machineguns in Avdiyivka and the Butovka mine area; anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms were used in Verkhniotoretske and Zaitseve, and snipers were active near Pisky, the staff said.

In the Luhansk sector, Ukrainian strongholds came under attack of 82mm mortars, grenade launchers and heavy machineguns in Novozvanivka, while various types of grenade launchers and heavy machineguns were fired on Troyitske, Krymske and Stanytsia Luhanska. Ukrainian army units stationed in Novotoshkivka also came under attack of heavy machineguns, the report said.