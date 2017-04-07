Ukrainian PGO opens case into detention of 60 people in Simferopol market

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine has launched criminal proceedings in connection with the illegal detention of 60 people in the market in Simferopol on Thursday morning.

"When monitoring the media... we came across a report that on April 6, 2017, on the territory of the Central Market in Simferopol employees of enforcement agencies, which were illegally created on the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, wearing OMON riot police uniform illegally detained more than 60 people. A record about this crime was made in the unified register of pre-trial investigations on the grounds of a criminal offense under Part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unlawful deprivation of liberty of two or more persons)," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

The pre-trial investigation will be conducted by the Main Directorate of the National Police for the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol under the supervision of prosecutors of the Crimean Prosecutor's Office.

"Everyone who committed a crime on the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine will be inevitably brought to justice," the Prosecutor General's Office stressed.

Social networks earlier reported that riot policemen detained people who don't look Slavic on the market and took their fingerprints. During the operation, the market was cordoned off. A day earlier, a similar operation was conducted in another Crimean town of Koktebel.

The Ukrainian law-enforcers believe fingerprints might be later used when terrorist attacks are simulated.