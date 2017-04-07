Facts

15:16 07.04.2017

Kyiv supports U.S. actions in Syria

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine supports the U.S. actions in Syria to prevent the commission of war crimes in the future, the ministry said in a statement.

"The U.S. actions should be supported to prevent new war crimes of the regime, in particular those against the civilian population," the statement says.

Kyiv says that any use of chemical weapons as one of the types of weapons of mass destruction is a flagrant violation of international law and a war crime. The perpetrators must be unconditionally brought to justice.

"Impunity of a violator of international law that uses chemical weapons leads to new crimes on its part. The sponsors and advocates of the criminal Syrian regime also bear responsibility for the use of the weapons of mass destruction and for the casualties among civilian population in Syria," it says.

The Foreign Ministry states that Russia’s consistent blocking of the UN Security Council’s work is an inappropriate practice that requires proper assessment.

