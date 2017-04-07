Kyiv hopes for creation of international platform on returning Crimea

An international platform for the return of the occupied Crimea under Ukraine's control can be created either on the basis of the G7 (United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, U.S., France and Japan) or involving the EU or the Geneva format (Ukraine, EU, U.S., Russia), Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin has said.

He says all sides agree, except for the Russian Federation. "The idea of creating a separate format [on Crimea] concerns the idea of constructing this either on the G7 platform with the involvement of the European Union, or with the involvement of the Geneva format. Today, we have the consent of all partners, except, of course, the Russian Federation, which is trying totally block this issue," Klimkin said during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Friday.

The minister added that Ukraine is working with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Council of Europe to have access to the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea, and said that Kyiv is now placing particular emphasis on the issue of human rights.

"We want to start with key issues that relate to human rights - what we are doing - on international platforms and gradually add other issues to already existing ones," Klimkin said.