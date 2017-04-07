Facts

14:35 07.04.2017

Kyiv hopes for creation of international platform on returning Crimea

An international platform for the return of the occupied Crimea under Ukraine's control can be created either on the basis of the G7 (United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, U.S., France and Japan) or involving the EU or the Geneva format (Ukraine, EU, U.S., Russia), Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin has said.

He says all sides agree, except for the Russian Federation. "The idea of creating a separate format [on Crimea] concerns the idea of constructing this either on the G7 platform with the involvement of the European Union, or with the involvement of the Geneva format. Today, we have the consent of all partners, except, of course, the Russian Federation, which is trying totally block this issue," Klimkin said during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Friday.

The minister added that Ukraine is working with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Council of Europe to have access to the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea, and said that Kyiv is now placing particular emphasis on the issue of human rights.

"We want to start with key issues that relate to human rights - what we are doing - on international platforms and gradually add other issues to already existing ones," Klimkin said.

IMPORTANT

Kyiv supports U.S. actions in Syria

NATO learns to confront hybrid threats by Ukrainian experience

Klimkin says two months needed to complete procedures on visa-free regime with EU

PMs of Baltic States support Ukraine's integrity, its European integration and visa-free regime

There can be no compromises in sanctions against Russia – NATO PA president

LATEST

SBU arrests two administrators of pro-militant social media groups in Dnipropetrovsk region

Issue of countering Russian propaganda important not only for Ukraine – NATO PA Paola Alli

European Parliament vote doesn't mean abolition of visas yet - Poroshenko

Ukraine may lose support of Western partners if it withdraws from negotiation process in Minsk – U.S . ambassador

Two criminal gang leaders expelled from Ukraine – Kniazev

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
продажа настольных игр на price.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING