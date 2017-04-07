NATO learns to confront hybrid threats by Ukrainian experience

NATO daily learns to confront hybrid threats based on the Ukrainian experience, NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller has said.

"Over the past three years, Ukraine has been the target of those who unleashed a hybrid war. We see these hybrid manifestations in Crimea and Donbas. I am amazed by the pace of building up the capacity of young military forces to confront threats in the east of Ukraine. NATO is learning to combat hybrid manifestations using Ukrainian experience. We are also developing a platform to combat hybrid attacks," Gottemoeller said during the 10th Kyiv Security Forum on Friday.

At the same time, she said that Ukraine-NATO relations are mutually beneficial cooperation. "The alliance is helping Ukraine develop and strengthen the Armed Forces, which are already strong enough. Ukraine is also assisting NATO to strengthen its resources and capabilities," the NATO deputy Secretary General said.

"I note that our cooperation has become particularly intensive in 2014, after the start of Russian aggression and the annexation of Crimea," Gottemoeller said.