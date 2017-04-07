Klimkin says two months needed to complete procedures on visa-free regime with EU

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin is sure that the process of visa liberalization between Ukraine and the European Union will take up to two months, and also thinks that it is possible to increase the number of trips of Ukrainians to Europe up to 150 million trips per year.

"I suppose two months plus or minus are necessary to finalize the EU procedures. This is approximately the way which it will take place," he said on 1 plus 1 TV channel on Friday morning, speaking of the approximate terms for the completion of the procedure for introducing a visa-free regime of Ukraine with the EU.

Klimkin also recalled that the completion of the process of liberalization of the visa regime requires several procedural points, in particular, the confirmation of this issue by the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the Member States of the European Union (COREPER), as well as the preparation and adoption of a decision by the Council of the EU.

The foreign minister said that after this the document should be signed by the President of the European Parliament and the representative of the country presiding in the EU (Malta) and published in the official journal of the EU.

"Last year, we had about 15 million trips to the EU. My ambition is 100-150 million trips. Of course, biometric passports are necessary for such trips," the minister said.

He also stressed that after the entry into force of this decision, Ukrainians will be able to cross the border with the EU having a biometric passport.

"In fact, you do not need to take a large pack of documents to the border. On the border, you only need a biometric passport, a ticket and an insurance policy. Border guards are required to confirm the purpose of your trip, especially at the first stage [...] They may ask if you have the financial means," Klimkin said.

As reported, at a meeting of the European Parliament on April 6, 521 European deputies voted "for" granting the EU visa-free regime for Ukrainians, 75 were "against" and 36 abstained.